Balanced effort leads Bucs over S.C. State, 89-72

CSU (2-1) led by as many as 22 points and for 35:02 of game time to avenge last December’s overtime loss at S.C. State (1-2). Christian Keeling pumped in a season-high 27 points to pace five players in double figures. The Bucs shot an even 50 percent and scored 26 points off turnovers to forge a big cushion, and then turned back the Bulldogs’ rally after they cut their deficit to ten on four occasions.