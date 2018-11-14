BBB warns social media users of ‘Secret Sister Gift Exchange’ scam

You may be tempted to share it, but United States Postal Service says it’s against the law. The BBB calls it a modern version of a “chain letter” scheme, or "pyramid scheme.” Not only is it illegal, but if you participate, you could be the subject of mail fraud and your personal information could fall into the wrong hands. “It is a targeted scam toward women, and I think that’s because women, especially at Christmas, want everyone to feel loved and appreciated. It’s like, what’s $10? $10 to make somebody I don’t know happy? That’s a great feeling, and in reality, it all sounds good. But these scammers know how to play on emotions, and that’s what they’re doing with this,” said Renee Wikstrom, director of communications at Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina.