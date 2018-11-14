CCSD awarded $435K grant for school violence prevention program

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Department of Justice has awarded the Charleston County School District a $435,013 grant for a program which is intended to stop school violence.
The funds are meant to improve school security by helping students and teachers reduce exposure to risks, prevent acts of violence, and quickly recognize and respond to attacks.
“The safety of our students should be a top priority for all law enforcement,” Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, Jr. said. “We make every effort to improve safety measures through training and equipment upgrades. We are doing all we can to make sure parents know their kids are safe.”
Charleston County intends to use the funds for equipment and technology upgrades through September 2020, including electronic front door locks and intercoms and keypad door-release devices for first responders.
“CCSD is truly thankful for the positive partnership that exists between the district and our law enforcement partners,” Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s Director of Security and Emergency Management said. “Sheriff Cannon and his entire team went above and beyond to help secure this federal funding to improve the safety and security of students in Charleston County. The outcomes from this grant will result in more secure school buildings and enhanced systems that will reduce the time it takes for law enforcement officers to respond to a school emergency.”
