CCSD awarded $435K grant for school violence prevention program

“CCSD is truly thankful for the positive partnership that exists between the district and our law enforcement partners,” Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s Director of Security and Emergency Management said. “Sheriff Cannon and his entire team went above and beyond to help secure this federal funding to improve the safety and security of students in Charleston County. The outcomes from this grant will result in more secure school buildings and enhanced systems that will reduce the time it takes for law enforcement officers to respond to a school emergency.”