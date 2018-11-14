CCSD Investigation in Gethers case complete, report not yet released

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A report produced by an attorney hired by the Charleston County School District regarding the Marvin Gethers case is done, but it will not be publicly released yet.
“That document falls under attorney-client privilege. As the board voted on Monday night, once all investigations are complete, information will be turned over to the public, and the Board and District staff will fully cooperate,” CCSD said in a statement.
The report was offered to the Board during Executive Session at Monday’s school board meeting. One board member told us they were not able to take a copy of the report.
Board member Chris Staubes said all nine of them were horrified by what the investigation uncovered.
While police were investigating child porn found on employee Marvin Gethers’ laptop in 2014, he was not suspended or fired. Later, police charged Gethers with molestation of two children at the school.
Gethers died last year before the case went to trial, but his attorneys and family maintain his innocence.
As our series of stories aired, the School Board decided to hire Wilbur Johnson at Young Clements Law Firm to conduct an independent internal investigation to figure out who made these decisions in 2014.
Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, who was not the Superintendent of CCSD at the time, promised the investigation would be transparent.
Dr. Postlewait said at that Board meeting, “It is our intent to make sure the public know what went wrong, how it went wrong, with whom or the positions at least that were in place.”
Charleston area legislators have formed a committee to further investigate.
