Coast Guard rescues 3 from disabled vessel near Bulls Bay

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Coast Guard crews rescued three fishermen from a disabled shrimping ship near Bulls Bay Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a 911 relay at 11:04 a.m. from the crew of the Scorpion, a 40-foot shrimping vessel, according to a release. In the message, the crew members said they were disabled after their net wrapped around their prop.
A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Charleston response boat crew launched to help the fisherman.
The helicopter crew hoisted the three fishermen to safety and transported them to Roper St. Francis Hospital in Mount Pleasant.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.