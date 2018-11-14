Cold Shooting Haunts Coastal in Close Loss at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Zac Cuthbertson tied his career-high with 31 points, but it was not enough in a hard-fought 81-76 loss at Tulane.
The Chanticleers struggled shooting from the field on the night, only shooting 40 percent (26-65) from the field. They also had a hard time from beyond the three-point line shooting 31 percent (9-29). The Chants only hit 15 of their 26 free throws (58%).
Ebrima Dibba was the only other Chant to reach double-digits, finishing the night with 11 points. Dibba played point for most of the game at the point guard position in place of DeVante' Jones who was injured in the win over Campbell.
The Green Wave was able to shoot 45 percent from the field (24-53), but it was on their three-point attempts where their offense made a big run. Tulane made 12 three-point field goals, shooting 48 percent and kept the Chants just out of reach down the stretch finishing the game hitting 21 of its 32 free throws (66%).
Caleb Daniels finished with 22 points to lead Tulane and Jordan Cornish, who hit six three-pointers, finished with 19. Samir Sehic added 15 points, and completed a double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds.
Tulane had six players on the court that stood 6'-8" or taller, including one seven-footer. Despite the size difference the Chants battled hard on the boards, only being outrebounded 40-38. Cuthbertson had his first double-double of the season finishing with 11 rebounds.
CCU forced 18 turnovers and turned those into 12 points and had 14 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds. CCU also had nine steals in the game.
CCU trailed 33-29 at halftime and had trouble finding the basket. The Chants shot 35 percent (12-34) from the field and only hit three of its 15 (20%) three point field goals.
Cuthbertson led the way for CCU with 10 first-half points and David Kralj came off the bench to contribute with eight points.
Tulane shot 43 percent (12-28) from the field, but an even better 46 percent (6-13) on its three point attempts. The Green Wave had a balanced scoring attack as four players had six points each.
The Chants will continue the current five-game road trip when they travel to Highland Heights, Ky., to play in the KEMI Northern Kentucky Basketball Classic. The Chants will face three teams in the event starting with Manhattan, Friday Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m.