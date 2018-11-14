Goose Creek hires Georgia deputy to be new police chief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek has hired a deputy from Georgia to be the new Goose Creek police chief.
Goose Creek City Council passed the motion unanimously to make Major L.J. Roscoe of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office the new head of the police department.
She is set to begin her new job on Jan. 21, 2019.
“I am humbled and honored,” Major Roscoe said. “I look forward to working with the men and women within the department as well as the community. By establishing partnerships and working with the residents we serve, we will continue to move the police department and the City in a positive direction.”
Roscoe will succeed current Goose Creek Police Chief Harvey Becker, who is retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Roscoe, who is a South Carolina native, has worked for the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office since 1991. According to her bio, she began her career as a detention officer there.
In 1994, Roscoe was promoted to deputy sheriff and in 2014 was promoted to the rank of major and transferred to her current position of Field Division Commander.
According to city officials, the hiring is the culmination of an extensive search by Goose Creek City Administrator Jake Broom.
“Mayor Habib and City Council tasked me with performing a national search and hiring the absolute best Police Chief I could find,” Broom said. “I’m very happy with the results of the search, and I know that our future is bright with Chief Roscoe leading the way.”
“I am excited to see the future of our department under Major Roscoe’s leadership,” Habib said. “Her accomplishments, her attitude and her experience stood out amongst the 70-plus applicants. Goose Creek will be better for her service.”
