Deputies seeking to identify suspect in armed robbery at Goose Creek Chinese restaurant

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are seeking to identify a man who robbed a Chinese restaurant in Goose Creek.
On Wednesday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released information and a picture of the suspect in the armed robbery that happened on Oct. 26 at the Lam’s Garden restaurant on 1230 Red Bank Road.
According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant, took out a gun and demanded money from the cashier.
The suspect then fled the business.
“The witnesses described the suspect getting into what appeared to be a silver in color Honda Accord and fleeing the area,” GCPD officials said. “NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.”
If you have any information you are urged to call Detective Cpl. Damian Smith at (843) 719-4419.
