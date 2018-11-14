Live 5 Scambusters: Summerville woman reports DirecTV scam

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you haven’t cut the cord, you need to be aware of a scam going around, offering special promotions to lower your cable bill.
Norma Keller of Summerville wasn’t looking for a deal when her phone rang, but she got a call from someone claiming to be from DirecTV. The caller had a special promotion to cut down her monthly bill for the next two years.
“I know they do run specials once in a while so I listen to what they had to say,” Keller said.
In addition to the lower costs, the scam artist told Keller she would also get HBO, Cinemax, and the rest of the premium movie channels for $59.99 per month for 24 months. All she had to do to qualify for the offer was pay the first six months in advance.
“They wanted me to purchase an eBay card for $240, and I know eBay is eBay, so it still sounded legit,” Keller said.
The caller also told her this was a limited time offer. She had to buy the cards and make the payment by 10 p.m. She went to a Publix grocery store near her home to buy the cards, but an employee recognized the scam and stopped Keller before she became the next victim.
If you get a call about a special promotion for your cable provider, look out for red flags such as gift card payments, an urgent deadline, and a deal that sounds too good to be true.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
