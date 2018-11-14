2 Lowcountry charities recognized as ‘angels’ by SC Secretary of State

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two charities in the Lowcountry have received recognition for their percentages of expenditures that went toward the programs they support.
Florence Crittenton Programs put 89 percent of its money toward donations and Helping Hands of Georgetown allocated 90 percent in 2018.
South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognized the charities during a reception Wednesday. Hammond’s office reviews financial reports submitted annually as well as nominations from the public to determine the state’s angels.
To be selected, a charity must have devoted 80 percent or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs, been in existence for three or more years and make good use of volunteer services. They must also receive minimal funding from grants and be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.