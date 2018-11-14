Lowcountry kids committing on Early Signing Day

November 14, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:10 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Wednesday marks the beginning of the Early National Signing Period for NCAA Athletics and kids from around the Lowcountry were putting pen to paper to make their college choices official. Check back here throughout the day for more names, video, pictures and more from the day.

Academic Magnet

Riane Coman, Soccer - South Carolina

Jourdan Gruber, Soccer - USC Aiken

Ashley Hall

Mattison Matthews, Volleyball - Virginia

Berkeley

Raelee Brabham, Softball - Coastal Carolina

Cole Mitchum, Baseball - Erskine

Sarah Mundy, Swimming - Colorado State

Alexus Shreve, Softball - Francis Marion

Brooklynn Stueness, Softball - Coker College

Savannah Whetzel, Softball - Salem College

Haylee Wilkerson, Softball - Columbia International

Bishop England

Ava Ward, Lacrosse - Presbyterian College

Kennedy Carrloll, Golf - UNC Charlotte

Eleanor Campbell, Tennis - College of Charleston

Harris Hubbard, Lacrosse - Furman

Chris Dengler, Baseball - Old Dominion

Georffrey Gilbert, Baseball - Clemson

Addie Laurencelle, Swimming - University of California at Berkeley

Cane Bay

John Shelton, Baseball - Limestone

Gannon Honea, Baseball - Limestone

Noah Panezich, Baseball - Erskine

Colleton County

Henry Gibson, Baseball - Charleston Southern

Lane Lee, Baseball - USC Salk

Chase Hadwin, Baseball - Erskine

Cody Cox, Baseball - USC Sumter

First Baptist

Angel Middleton, Basketball - UNC Charlotte

Goose Creek

Hope Williamson, Wrestling - Linderwood

Ciera Shivers, Basketball - Chowan

Daphney Saylor, Basketball - Wingate

Hanahan

Ashlynn Cribb ,Softball – Charleston Southern University

Jonathan Barham, Baseball – Coker College

Charles Toman, Baseball – Florence-Darlington Tech

Oceanside Collegiate

Kat Lyman, Tennis - Naval Academy

Jill Morse, Tennis - Arkansas State

Emma Smith, Tennis - Sewanee

Kasey Bronco, Lacrosse - Lander

Bryce Slaven, Lacrosse - Lander

Colin Reich, Lacrosse - St. Joseph’s

Camden Carter, Softball - College of Charleston

Nick Hyde, Baseball - Western Carolina

Brandon Schultz, Baseball - Cincinnati Christian

Porter-Gaud

Josiah James, Basketball - Tennessee

Chloe Rogers, Equestrian - Sacred Heart

Willis Rogers, Golf - Winthrop

Summerville

Angel Frank, Track & Field - South Carolina

Airizomia Lonsberry, Softball - Columbia College

Wando

Hope King, Equestrian - Oklahoma State

Anna Warwick, Rowing - Clemson

Maddie Boylston, Volleyball - Virginia

Sarah Missroon, Volleyball - Appalachian St.

Abbey Schad, Volleyball - USC Aiken

Meredith Jones, Swimming, Wingate

Chloe Bailey, Soccer - Charleston Southern

Brooke Hopson, Soccer - Francis Marion

Sophie Job, Soccer - College of Charleston

Samantha Meredith, Soccer - South Carolina

Alyssa Rosado, Soccer - Francis Marion

Micah Spickerman, Soccer - Lander

Maggie Van Thullenar, Soccer - Auburn

Micah Green, Lacrosse - Lander

