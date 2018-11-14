Lowcountry kids committing on Early Signing Day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Wednesday marks the beginning of the Early National Signing Period for NCAA Athletics and kids from around the Lowcountry were putting pen to paper to make their college choices official. Check back here throughout the day for more names, video, pictures and more from the day.
Academic Magnet
Riane Coman, Soccer - South Carolina
Jourdan Gruber, Soccer - USC Aiken
Ashley Hall
Mattison Matthews, Volleyball - Virginia
Berkeley
Raelee Brabham, Softball - Coastal Carolina
Cole Mitchum, Baseball - Erskine
Sarah Mundy, Swimming - Colorado State
Alexus Shreve, Softball - Francis Marion
Brooklynn Stueness, Softball - Coker College
Savannah Whetzel, Softball - Salem College
Haylee Wilkerson, Softball - Columbia International
Bishop England
Ava Ward, Lacrosse - Presbyterian College
Kennedy Carrloll, Golf - UNC Charlotte
Eleanor Campbell, Tennis - College of Charleston
Harris Hubbard, Lacrosse - Furman
Chris Dengler, Baseball - Old Dominion
Georffrey Gilbert, Baseball - Clemson
Addie Laurencelle, Swimming - University of California at Berkeley
Cane Bay
John Shelton, Baseball - Limestone
Gannon Honea, Baseball - Limestone
Noah Panezich, Baseball - Erskine
Colleton County
Henry Gibson, Baseball - Charleston Southern
Lane Lee, Baseball - USC Salk
Chase Hadwin, Baseball - Erskine
Cody Cox, Baseball - USC Sumter
First Baptist
Angel Middleton, Basketball - UNC Charlotte
Goose Creek
Hope Williamson, Wrestling - Linderwood
Ciera Shivers, Basketball - Chowan
Daphney Saylor, Basketball - Wingate
Hanahan
Ashlynn Cribb ,Softball – Charleston Southern University
Jonathan Barham, Baseball – Coker College
Charles Toman, Baseball – Florence-Darlington Tech
Oceanside Collegiate
Kat Lyman, Tennis - Naval Academy
Jill Morse, Tennis - Arkansas State
Emma Smith, Tennis - Sewanee
Kasey Bronco, Lacrosse - Lander
Bryce Slaven, Lacrosse - Lander
Colin Reich, Lacrosse - St. Joseph’s
Camden Carter, Softball - College of Charleston
Nick Hyde, Baseball - Western Carolina
Brandon Schultz, Baseball - Cincinnati Christian
Porter-Gaud
Josiah James, Basketball - Tennessee
Chloe Rogers, Equestrian - Sacred Heart
Willis Rogers, Golf - Winthrop
Summerville
Angel Frank, Track & Field - South Carolina
Airizomia Lonsberry, Softball - Columbia College
Wando
Hope King, Equestrian - Oklahoma State
Anna Warwick, Rowing - Clemson
Maddie Boylston, Volleyball - Virginia
Sarah Missroon, Volleyball - Appalachian St.
Abbey Schad, Volleyball - USC Aiken
Meredith Jones, Swimming, Wingate
Chloe Bailey, Soccer - Charleston Southern
Brooke Hopson, Soccer - Francis Marion
Sophie Job, Soccer - College of Charleston
Samantha Meredith, Soccer - South Carolina
Alyssa Rosado, Soccer - Francis Marion
Micah Spickerman, Soccer - Lander
Maggie Van Thullenar, Soccer - Auburn
Micah Green, Lacrosse - Lander
