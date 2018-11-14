Newberry High student with gun in classroom gets bond, remains in jail

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - A Newberry High School student who fled school and caused a lockdown at the school on Tuesday appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.
Anthony Q. Blakely, 18, was given a bond amount of $20,500 on two charges and remains in jail at this time.
Blakely has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct after a pistol and a magazine fell out of his backpack during class. Blakely immediately fled from school, causing the school to lockdown and take safety measures for the rest of the school day.
No shots were fired and and students were injured in the incident. Other schools in the Newberry School District also took security precautions because of the incident.
Blakely was later arrested along I-26 near the Chapin exit on Tuesday and taken to jail.
