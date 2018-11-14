November chill hanging around for a few days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cloudy and cool weather is going to stick around for the next few days. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico today and then track up the Carolina coastline tonight and into the day on Thursday. This will keep the chance of rain in our forecast and keep the clouds around until Friday. Showers are possible today with rain becoming likely tonight into tomorrow morning. By lunchtime Thursday, drier weather will begin to move into the area. Sunshine will be back for Friday and our upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will be a little below average for this time of the year in the 60s.