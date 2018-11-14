NTSB: Five people died in plane that went missing off Charleston coast in October

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Five people died in a private plane that went missing off Charleston’s coast last month.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board released a report in the Piper PA-31 aircraft that went missing 100 miles east of Charleston’s coast.
FAA officials said the plane had been missing since 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 25.
The aircraft departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, SC, and was headed to the Bahamas.
According to the NTSB report, there were no major weather events or precipitation that occurred at the time of the “accident,” and there was an advisory in effect for moderate turbulence in the region.
The NTSB report released on Wednesday details the incident on the morning of Oct. 25 when radar contact was lost with Piper PA-31T, N555PM.
According to the report, it all started when the plane was about 95 miles southeast of Charleston and the pilot made a garbled radio transmission indicating that he was diverting to Charleston.
As the plane was making its way to Charleston, and after several air traffic control requests were made to repeat the radio transmission, the pilot replied,"We’re descending."
The report states 15 seconds later the plane turned sharply to the left and the descent rate of the plane increased.
The pilot’s last transmission was “emergency emergency, five five five papa mike.”
One of the Coast Guard’s search planes reported an oil sheen on the surface of the water near the last known coordinates of the aircraft, however there were no signs of the plane or debris from it.
The search effort was cancelled on October 27 at sunset.
