One dead, two injured following two vehicle crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead and two people have been transported to the hospital following a two car accident in Summerville.
The accident happened around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday at Highway 17-A and Royle Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 4-door Saturn was on 17-A southbound waiting to turn left onto Royle Road.
Authorities say as the Saturn was trying to turn left it was hit by another vehicle which was headed northbound.
According to Highway Patrol, the passenger of the Saturn was entrapped in the vehicle and killed.
The drivers of the Saturn and the other vehicle were both injured and taken to a local hospital.
