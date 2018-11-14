Only 2 Lowcountry hospitals get ‘A’ grade in hospital safety study

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Do you know how safe your hospital is? A new study conducted by a national non-profit rated safety at hospitals across the country.
Hospitals in the Lowcountry received mixed reviews from the group Leapfrog. The nonprofit advocates for hospital safety and rates thousands of hospitals twice a year.
The ratings are based on 28 evidence-based measures of patient safety like errors, accidents, injuries, and infections. How the hospitals score in each category is calculated and then converted into a letter grade.
South Carolina ranked 26th in the nation for hospital safety.
MUSC and Beaufort Memorial Hospital were the only two hospitals out of 12 in the Lowcountry to receive an A grade.
“We’re super proud and excited for the A grade," MUSC Chief Quality Officer Danielle Scheurer said. "I think it’s hard-earned. It’s been a lot of progress over the years both in the process and the outcome.”
Several hospitals received B grades, including Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Alice Turner, the assistant vice president for Quality Management at Summerville Medical said these types of surveys always brings different issues to light.
“I think any time that we can take a survey and compare ourselves to other facilities we always learn something and it always creates some opportunities,” Turner said.
Some hospitals are looking at this as an opportunity to do better. Trident Medical Center and Mount Pleasant Hospital were among the ones that received C grades.
Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, which received an F, issued the following statement on their grade:
“What few outside RMC know is that the hospital began implementing corrective action plans to address its safety gaps long before the November report was published and has already begun to see significant improvements, including a reduction in Cesarean section rates, an increase in medication scanning percentage.”
But medical professionals are urging people not to completely steer away from hospitals based on just one survey.
“There are multiple, competing rankings, and there’s some literature that if you do well in one ranking, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll do well in another...which indicates it’s sort of a sum total rather than putting all your eggs in one basket," Scheurer said.
