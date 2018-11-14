Police: 2 dead in Moncks Corner ‘domestic-related’ shooting

Police: 2 dead in Moncks Corner ‘domestic-related’ shooting
2 people died in the shooting Wednesday morning in Moncks Corner. (Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 14, 2018 at 3:54 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:34 AM

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Two people died early Wendesday morning in what Moncks Corner police chief Rick Ollic called a “domestic related” shooting.

One person is currently being detained for questioning in the shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m., Ollic said.

Ollic underlined that there is no threat to the surrounding community after the shooting, which was isolated to one house.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.