Proposed Mt. Pleasant ordinance aimed at stunting town’s growth

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Town Council is looking to cut growth in half by limiting how many residential permits the town allocates every year.
It was part of an ordinance that the council voted unanimously in favor of on Tuesday night during its first reading.
The town currently grants around 1,200 permits for new residential development every year, according to Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. That number is based on what's called a percentage growth rate, so it can change every year.
The ordinance would make that a fixed number of 600 units for all new residential development, so it wouldn’t change unless brought before council again.
This, in turn, would cut growth by about half in the town, according to a presentation given to the council.
Haynie is in full support of this.
"We are delivering on our promise to our citizens to slow growth, to a sustainable level, protecting our infrastructure and quality of life,” Haynie wrote in a statement released after the council’s vote.
It would not have an effect on new apartments being built though as those are already under a temporary building ban.
The second reading for this ordinance will be in January. If it passes then, it will go into effect.
