SC Superintendent of Education postpones release of school report cards

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Tuesday the release of the new school report cards has been postponed.
According to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Education, the report cards were originally scheduled to be released on Thursday.
"Yesterday afternoon, we learned of errors in critical data files claimed to be accurate by a vendor, AdvancED. This data is used to measure school quality, one of the indicators that makes up our school rating system,” Spearman said. "These inaccuracies cannot be remedied in time for the scheduled release and those at fault will be held responsible."
A tentative date for the release of the report cards has been set for November 29.
“Parents, students, and communities deserve to have reliable and accurate information about the performance and characteristics of their school systems. The decision to postpone the release of the report cards is not one that I make lightly but it is in the best interests of preserving the integrity and transparency of our accountability system,” Spearman added.
