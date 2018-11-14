Stingrays Hold Glads to 16 Shots in 4-2 Win

Svoboda played the first two periods and finished with 27 saves, while Glads’ backup goaltender Colton Phinney came in for the third period and stopped eight shots. The Stingrays had a 39-16 advantage in shots on goal during the game and also scored the only power play goal of the night during the first period. SC finished 1-for-4 on the man-advantage, while Atlanta, who entered the night as the third-best power play unit in the ECHL, went 0-for-2.