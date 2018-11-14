VIDEO: Man crashes into courthouse, tells police he needs to report stolen drug paraphernalia

Officials in Harrison County released surveillance video of the crash, which happened at 5:42 a.m. Footage shows the man driving straight into the glass entrance of the building. The man, who police later identified as 28-year-old Keith Cavalier, then climbs out the passenger side window of the truck. He proceeds to stand next to the truck for a few minutes, though a tow truck driver who responded to the crash said the man was not there when police arrived.