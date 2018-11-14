8-year-old runs lemonade stand so families can have Thanksgiving dinner

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 8-year old Alex Fischer loves Thanksgiving -- especially dessert. Pumpkin pie and chocolate pie are her favorites.
Alex’s parents decided that for the Thanksgiving season, they would task their third grader with finding a way to give back.
When Alex learned that some families do not have any pie, or even a Thanksgiving meal, she set out on a business venture to try and help them celebrate the holiday with a full meal.
Some kids start a lemonade stand to make a little extra money on the side.
Alex decided a stand could help her raise money to give to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, which collects food boxes and frozen turkeys to distribute to families in need for Thanksgiving.
“We wanted her to understand that there are people here in our own community that need help,” said Lisa Fischer, Alex’s mom.
Alex’s initial goal last year was to make enough money to buy 10 families Thanksgiving meal boxes.
But that goal was quickly exceeded.
“We got to 10 boxes then to 20 then we just kept going and going and going,” said Fischer.
Alex says a lemonade business can be difficult to run, but she set up shop, day after day, determined to use her stand to help families in need.
“I think everybody deserves to have a nice meal for Thanksgiving,” said Alex.
Alex stayed determined to earn more so that she could give it away.
Everyone should have a pie on Thanksgiving, after all.
She ended up raising $2,254 through her lemonade stand and GoFundMe and was able to buy 130 food boxes and 65 turkeys for the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
“She is an inspiration to me and just so many other people,” said Rachel DiBattista, Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Marketing and Communications specialist.
The Rescue Mission will serve a total of about 12,000 people this Thanksgiving.
However, they are still in need of 100 frozen turkeys by Friday, November 16, to distribute to families in time for Thanksgiving.
If you would like to help, you can bring frozen turkeys to the Charlotte Rescue Mission Rebound Campus on Friday, November 16 from 9:00am-4:00pm and Saturday, November 17 from 9:00am-2:00pm.
If you are interested in helping in any other way or want more information about how to give, you can contact the Rescue Mission at Thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org.
