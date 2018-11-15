Clemson Uses Late Surge to Down Bearkats, 74-59

Notes: Clemson starts 3-0 for the fifth time under Brad Brownell in his tenure … Clemson moves to 1-0 all-time against Sam Houston State … Brad Brownell wins his 152nd game at Clemson – leaving him five shy of passing Bill Foster for second all-time in program history … Marcquise Reed scored a game-high 26 points – his fourth-ever game in his career scoring at least 25 points … he posted a double-figure scoring total for the 74th time in his career (out of 106 career games) … Aamir Simms has now notched double-figures in each game this season … Simms grabbed a season-high eight rebounds … Simms’ three offensive rebounds tied a career-high … Simms tied his career high with three assists … with two blocks on the night, Elijah Thomas is 15 shy of cracking the Clemson all-time top 10 list.