DHEC confirms second case of polio-like illness in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a second case of a polio-like illness in South Carolina.
After the first case came to light in October, the second was confirmed in early November in the Upstate. DHEC does not have any other patients under investigation for AFM but doctors in South Carolina aren’t required to report it to SCDHEC, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Read.
Paralysis-like symptoms usually start roughly a week after a fever or flu-like symptoms and the illness is primarily affecting children. The cause of many cases of AFM have not been identified despite extensive testing.
Read said that DHEC has communicated with doctors about the reporting cases that are suspected to be AFM and has shared guidance regarding confirmation and testing of suspect cases in collaboration with the CDC.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.