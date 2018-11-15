Former Charleston cop teaches church members how to prevent attacks on houses of worship

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s been almost two weeks since the most recent mass shooting at a house of worship when 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Now, some are making a business out of preparing churches of all faiths for this worst-case scenario.
The Holy City has had its own bout with a mass shooting when 9 parishioners were gunned down at Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015.
For many in South Carolina, before that happened, it was hard to imagine that type of violence in a place meant to be a haven.
But what we’ve seen over the years is that almost every place we have considered safe, whether it be an elementary school or a movie theater or even a house of worship, can become a target.
That’s why Trevor Shelor is using his 16 years of law enforcement experience with the Charleston Police Department to coach congregations through how to prevent such attacks.
“There whole goal is to be opening and welcoming to the public to get new worshippers in, and until recent times, they didn’t particularly have to worry about this,” Shelor said. “They just want to have new members to be able to spread the word. And that’s great, but it’s also important to protect the flock as well.”
He’s held sessions Friday to talk to church members who want to learn how to strengthen their congregation’s security.
