Jury issues fourth indictment against former Berkeley Co. schools CFO

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A state grand jury has issued a fourth indictment against former Berkeley County School District CFO Brantley Thomas related to allegations of corruption at the district.
On Wednesday, Thomas was charged with five new charges of embezzlement and a charge of misconduct in office.
A state grand jury had previously indicted Thomas on a total of 29 charges, including 27 charges for embezzlement totaling $665,842.98 and two charges of forgery.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, two of the charges allege Thomas directed the financial advisor for the BCSD’s investment account to make payments to Bank of America supposedly for legitimate “lease” expenses.
“These disbursements instead were converted to personal use for payment to Thomas' personal line of credit at Bank of America,” state officials said.
The indictment also alleges that Thomas received duplicate reimbursements from both BCSD and Securing Assets for Education for duplicate “Cost of Issuance” expenses.
Two charges state that Thomas allegedly converted public school funds to his personal use by causing BCSD to disperse funds which supposedly were to pay legitimate BCSD expenses.
“These disbursements instead were converted to personal use for payment to Thomas' personal credit card account,” a press release by the Attorney General’s Office stated.
The final charge for misconduct in office alleges that Thomas committed acts and omissions in breach of his duties as a financial officer and his duties as a public official of good faith, honesty, and accountability – “thus receiving $1,522,591.42 in compensation paid to him during the time period while he willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge his duty to manage the finances of Berkeley County School District.”
The total amount alleged to have been embezzled in this new indictment is $119,604.11.
