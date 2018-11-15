Lowcountry Week 13 High School Football schedule

Berkeley hosts the Live 5 Game of the Week

Lowcountry Week 13 High School Football schedule
November 14, 2018 at 11:07 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:07 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The playoffs are in full swing as we enter week 13 of high school football in the Lowcountry. Check back here all week for previews, videos and more.

5-A

River Bluff at Berkeley (10-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

RAW: Berkeley's Randy Robinson previews River Bluff

Carolina Forest at Summerville (9-2)

Fort Dorchester (9-2) at West Florence

West Ashley (6-5) at Dutch Fork

4-A

Colleton County (3-7) at North Augusta

3-A

Aynor at Hanahan (7-3)

2-A

Mullins at Timberland (8-2)

1-A

Branchville at Baptist Hill (6-2)

St. John’s (7-4) at Lake View

SCISA 3-A State Championship Game

RAW: First Baptist's Johnny Waters previews SCISA 3-A state title game

First Baptist (10-1) vs. Hammond

