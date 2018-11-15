Lowcountry Week 13 High School Football schedule

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The playoffs are in full swing as we enter week 13 of high school football in the Lowcountry. Check back here all week for previews, videos and more.
5-A
River Bluff at Berkeley (10-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Carolina Forest at Summerville (9-2)
Fort Dorchester (9-2) at West Florence
West Ashley (6-5) at Dutch Fork
4-A
Colleton County (3-7) at North Augusta
3-A
Aynor at Hanahan (7-3)
2-A
Mullins at Timberland (8-2)
1-A
Branchville at Baptist Hill (6-2)
St. John’s (7-4) at Lake View
SCISA 3-A State Championship Game
First Baptist (10-1) vs. Hammond
