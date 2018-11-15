Man accused of killing N. Charleston bartender in 2016 scheduled to appear in court

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man allegedly involved in the 2016 killing of a Park Circle bartender in 2016 is scheduled to have a court appearance Thursday morning.
De’Andre Murphy is charged with murder, armed robbery and numerous weapons charges in connection with the death of Eric Brantley on April 20, 2016. Jahmal Green, 20, was convicted of the same charges back in August.
During a preliminary hearing in the case on Sept. 22, 2016, North Charleston Detective Jerry Jellico testified he showed Green a photo of Brantley during an interview at the police station, and that’s when the suspect started rapping.
"He began rapping to the victim saying, 'F*** him, f*** this, I shot him in the head, I shot him in the head,' and rapping all over, took the picture said, 'f*** it' and threw it on the floor," Jellico testified. "Myself and Benton took him to jail and he just sung about killing and thug life and all this kind of stuff the whole way to jail."
Charleston County dispatchers said they received a call about shots fired in the area at approximately 3:32 a.m. on April 20, 2016. At 7:27 a.m., they received a call reporting someone spotted a body in a parking lot.
That body turned out to be Brantley, who investigators said had just ended his bartending shift and had been robbed of his cellphone.
