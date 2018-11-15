Chief: Folly Beach police sergeant arrested, suspected of DUI following crash

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a Folly Beach police sergeant has been arrested and suspected of DUI following a crash Wednesday night.
Folly Beach Chief Andrew Gilreath said Sgt. Shane Smith was arrested by Highway Patrol.
Authorities were seen arresting Smith on James Island, however Gilreath said the actual crash happened near the Ladson area.
Gilreath said Smith is suspected of driving under the influence of “some type of medication.”
“Sgt. Smith is being placed on administrative leave, and immediately being placed under an internal investigation by our agency in tandem with any criminal charge he may face,” Gilreath said.
Patrol cars were seen in the area of Folly Road near Pittsford Circle where they were seen taking Smith into custody.
Agencies responding included Folly Beach police, Charleston police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.