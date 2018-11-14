Possible human remains found on Murrells Inlet bike path

By Casey Watson | November 14, 2018 at 5:01 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 7:49 PM

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A man possibly found human remains along the Murrells Inlet bike path according to Georgetown Coroner Kenny Johnson.

Johnson is at the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway where a man said he came across the remains Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said that a call came in around 4 p.m. from the Triangle Park area.

The coroner will release a full report on whether these are human remains or not at a later time.

