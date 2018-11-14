Possible human remains found on Murrells Inlet bike path

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A man possibly found human remains along the Murrells Inlet bike path according to Georgetown Coroner Kenny Johnson.
Johnson is at the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway where a man said he came across the remains Wednesday afternoon.
Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said that a call came in around 4 p.m. from the Triangle Park area.
The coroner will release a full report on whether these are human remains or not at a later time.
