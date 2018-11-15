Supervisor-elect deeply concerned about allegations of misappropriation of funds in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bill Peagler’s term as Berkeley County supervisor ends Dec. 31, 2018.
But just about a month before his time in office wraps, he’s been accused of misappropriating taxpayer dollars by cutting a check to his deputy supervisor.
This was all revealed during a Berkeley County Council meeting Tuesday night, but many of the details are still unclear about what happened and what’s next.
“I’m deeply concerned about the accusations surrounding the supervisor and the deputy supervisor, Tim Callanan,” said Johnny Cribb who has been elected to take over Peagler’s position at the end of the year.
He said he’s thankful county council dealt with this situation swiftly.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Supervisor Bill Peagler’s spending power was frozen, and Deputy Supervisor Tim Callanan was fired.
“I’m sorry the position that the staff, the finance staff has been put in. I’m sorry the position that council has been put in. I’m sorry the position the public has been put in,” said Councilmember Josh Whiteley.
Peagler has been accused of cutting an almost $50,000 check to Callanan without council approval and putting the county’s public information officer on administrative leave for not sending a press release he requested about Tuesday night’s meeting.
“The unfortunate thing is when the actions of one or two reflect on an entire county, and everybody has to wear that and I’ll wear it when I get there,” Cribb said.
Because Peagler is in an elected position, he would have to be criminally indicted before the governor’s office could take action against him.
Berkeley County Council voted unanimously to get a SLED investigation started, and Whitley said a forensic audit will be done when Cribb takes over the supervisor position.
“An audit is only good if you trust the outcome of the audit," Cribb said. "I don’t think council believes you’re going to be able to accomplish that right now.”
Berkeley County voters had the chance to change the supervisor role from an elected position to a hired position this November but voted against it.
