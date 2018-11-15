Surprise! Wild turkey visits Live 5 studios

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It takes a really gutsy turkey to make a public appearance when Thanksgiving Day is just a week away!
A wild turkey appeared in the parking lot of Live 5 studios in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.
It even managed to disprove one of the most famous lines in TV sitcom history. In the 1978 Thanksgiving episode of "WKRP in Cincinnati" when live turkeys were dropped from a helicopter over a shopping mall, the station manager said of the disaster after it was over, "As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly."
This one did, although not far: it managed to fly from our parking lot to the roof.
But just as quickly, it was back on the ground feeding and looking for a way out as Live 5 staffers surrounded it with smartphone cameras recording.
When asked for a comment about the Thanksgiving holiday, the turkey chose to remain silent.
