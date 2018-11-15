Walterboro Police searching for man accused of two armed robberies

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Investigators released surveillance video showing a man they are searching for in connection with a pair of armed robberies in the same week.
Police first responded to the El Cheapo in the 1100 block of Sniders Highway where they say a robbery occurred at approximately 7 p.m. The robber presented a firearm and demanded that the clerk give him money from the cash register, police say.
The second robbery happened Tuesday at Hobo Joe’s Fireworks Store in the 1300 block of Sniders Highway at approximately 10:30 a.m. In that robbery, investigators say the robber demanded money from the clerk but did not show a weapon.
In both cases, police say the robber fled the scene on foot.
But investigators say that in the first robbery, a burgundy pickup truck was spotted on surveillance cameras dropping the man off at the scene.
He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, between 5′7″ and 5′9″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Police also released photos of the truck they believe was used to drive the robber to the first incident.
Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle in the images is asked to contact Walterboro Police Sgt. Kinard at 843-782-1009 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
