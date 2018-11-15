Tractor-trailer hits traffic light in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 16-wheeler hit a traffic light in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning.
The truck appears to have clipped the light at the corner of Courtenay and Calhoun Streets. Charleston police officers are in the area directing traffic.
The lanes on Calhoun toward James Island from downtown are closed. Courtenay turning onto Calhoun is also closed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
