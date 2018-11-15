Worst weather is behind us, improving weather heading into the weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is moving up the coastline and will slowly allow our weather to begin improving today. Early morning downpours are giving way to a few spotty showers that will stay in the forecast through the middle of the afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn again today with the chance of a few peeks of sun late this afternoon. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s due to the clouds and the chilly breeze. The sky will clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the 30s for most inland areas. Patchy frost is possible early Friday morning. Sunshine will FINALLY return on Friday with a sunny, cool day. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will warm closer to 70 degrees this weekend with only a small chance of a shower late Sunday and early Monday. Otherwise, expect dry weather Friday through next Wednesday.