Blue Angels make winter visit to MCAS Beaufort ahead of 2019 air show

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Blue Angels are already planning for their return to the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.
It’s set for April 27 and 28 of 2019.
The number 7 and number 8 pilots landed in Beaufort Thursday evening.
The Blue Angels have just entered their off-season as air shows usually run from March to November. Their visit is a part of their preparation for next year’s event.
This is the same location where the Blue Angels lost one of their own in 2007, and LCdr Adam Kerrick said the team hopes to honor LCdr Kevin Davis with a clean and successful demonstration.
There is no cost to the public to attend MCAS Beaufort’s air show, and no tickets are required.
