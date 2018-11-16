Charleston Police Chief issues statement on conviction of man who shot officer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston’s police chief responded Friday to the guilty verdict against a man accused of wounding a police officer in 2013.
A jury convicted Mark Blake, Jr. of attempted murder Thursday night in the shooting of former Charleston Police officer Cory Goldstein.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds released the following statement on the verdict:
"Thursday was a significant day for the Charleston Police Department and Officer Cory Goldstein and his family.
This marks the end of a very serious case in which Officer Goldstein was shot five times, survived and was heroic in protecting the citizens of Charleston. I am thankful he is okay and for his valiant efforts. The Charleston Police Department is forever grateful.
The end of the trial signifies years of a concerted effort between the police department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, inclunding the collection of evidence, interviewing witnesses and the presentation of testimony.
I want to thank them for the hard work and support given to us before and during the trial.
The men and women of the jury heard and viewed the evidence, thoughtfully deliberated on its merits and found 32-year-old Mark Lorenzo Blake, Jr. guilty of attempted murder.
This case highlights the dangers that police officers face every day. When a police officer puts on the uniform and goes to work, they do so with the understanding that there is a chance they may not come back home to their loved ones. However, the duty to protect and serve the community calls to these brave men and women every day and certainly outweighs the risks they may face.
Goldstein is now an agent for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but he will always be part of the CPD family."
On Thursday night after the jury’s verdict, the judge sentenced Blake to life under the three strikes law as Blake was previously convicted of drug charges.
Prosecutors said Blake shot Goldstein after Goldstein made a traffic stop in West Ashley on March 13, 2013. Both Blake and Goldstein were wounded in the incident.
An affidavit released by SLED states the traffic stop happened at the entrance ramp to I-526 from Savannah Highway where Goldstein stopped Blake’s Hyundai Elantra. Police said Blake then took off on foot and while running away stopped and turned to face the Goldstein, pointed a black Glock 22 and fired several shots at the officer.
Blake wounded Goldstein several times in the chest, arm and leg, while Goldstein wounded Blake in the arm and leg, the affidavit states. The foot chase ended behind the Comfort Suites on Savannah Highway.
At the time of the shooting, Blake was free on bail on drug charges. He has been awaiting trial since the incident and has been in prison but was previously convicted on drug charges in June 2016.
Goldstein testified that during the foot chase, Blake kept looking over his shoulder to see how close Goldstein was to him.
He said that after Blake had stopped, he ordered Blake not to move, and Blake responded, “You don’t move [expletive],” and opened fire. Goldstein said he was struck in the chest first, backed off and returned fire. At one point, Blake was firing from the ground, Goldstein said.
Blake recalled the night of the incident and said he felt something wasn’t right when a police officer stopped behind him at a Best Buy parking lot. He said after leaving the business his car ended up crashing at a ramp, and then he jumped over the railing.
He told jurors that it was dark outside and he couldn’t see who the person was that was yelling at him to stop as he was running down a ramp. Blake said his concern was just running to safety.
Blake testified that he heard shots going off and was hit him on his right leg. Blake said as he went down, he turned and shot “blind fire” behind him. He said he tried getting up and fell again.
When he turned around and tried sitting up Blake said he was hit on his left arm, and it was only after that he saw the person who was chasing him was a police officer.
