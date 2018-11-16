Charleston police looking for man accused of threatening to kill woman with knife

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police want the public’s help to find an assault and battery suspect.
Renard K. Deveaux, 41, of Huger is wanted for second degree assault and battery.
On June 22, 2018, Deveaux got into an argument with a woman at a house when the woman told him to leave, according to an affidavit. Deveaux then took a 6-inch knife out of a kitchen drawer and pointed it at the woman, who described it as being inches from her, the affidavit stated.
Deveaux then stated, “I’ll kill you (expletive)," the affidavit stated. A witness saw Deveaux walk into the woman’s house and begin arguing and saw him holding the knife at her side during the argument, according to the affidavit.
Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty central detective.
