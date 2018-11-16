Cops raising money for Special Olympics on top of Charleston Krispy Kreme

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Don’t be alarmed driving down Savannah Highway on Friday and Saturday, the law enforcement officers you’ll see on the roof of the Krispy Kreme are there for a good cause.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, officers will be collecting donations to raise money for the Special Olympics Athletes of South Carolina and are hoping to raise more than $15,000.
For a $20 donation, customers will receive a coupon for a free dozen original glazed doughnuts and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Run t-shirt. Law enforcement raised $17,000 last year and are hoping for more in 2018.
