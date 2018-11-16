Country music superstar Kenny Chesney to play Volvo Car Stadium in 2019

“Last year, No Shoes Nation took it to a whole other level and they blew all of us away," Chesney said on his website. " It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted. So when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive two-day set-up, make everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live, strip things back a bit, and make it a little more intimate. I’m fired up for 2019."