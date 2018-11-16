Country music superstar Kenny Chesney to play Volvo Car Stadium in 2019

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One of the biggest stars in the history of country music is coming to the Lowcountry next year.
Kenny Chesney will play Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island on April 25, 2019. The venue made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday morning.
The Tennessee native put out an album this past July entitled “Songs for the Saints” inspired by the Caribbean where he spends some of his time and were devastated by Hurricane Maria.
He’s also known for chart-toppers such as “Summertime”, " How Forever Feels", “Don’t Happen Twice”, “Live a Little”, “Get Along”, “American Kids” and countless others.
The smaller venue on Daniel Island is a departure from his typical shows in NFL football stadiums which can draw more than 80,000 people.
“Last year, No Shoes Nation took it to a whole other level and they blew all of us away," Chesney said on his website. " It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted. So when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive two-day set-up, make everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live, strip things back a bit, and make it a little more intimate. I’m fired up for 2019."
Tickets aren’t available yet, but Chesney promised first dibs to his fan club.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.