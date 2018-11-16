Crash shuts down Hwy. 78 in Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Highway 78 in Ridgeville was expected to remain closed in both directions during rush hour after a crash Friday afternoon.
The crash involves a log truck and a dump truck and two people have been taken to area hospitals, according to Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton. Those victims had non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
The crash happened at Highway 78 and Water Wheel Road shortly before 4 p.m., and officials said crews on scene might require two hours to get the roadway opened.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
