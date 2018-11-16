Deputies investigating after report of shots fired into Georgetown Co. house, car

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are looking into a report of shots fired into a house and car Friday morning.
Deputies responded to Ford Village Road in Plantersville at 3:14 a.m., but no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent using text-a-tip. Dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.