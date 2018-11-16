Deputies investigating after report of shots fired into Georgetown Co. house, car

By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 16, 2018 at 7:18 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 7:19 AM

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are looking into a report of shots fired into a house and car Friday morning.

Deputies responded to Ford Village Road in Plantersville at 3:14 a.m., but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent using text-a-tip. Dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.

