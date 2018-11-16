Dominion CEO takes the stand to field questions over SCANA merger

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell took the stand on Thursday during the Public Service Commission hearing to decide the fate of SCE&G after the company used customer dollars to pay for their failed nuclear expansion plant.
Attorneys questioning Farrell didn’t waste any time bringing up some environmental concerns residents have voiced about the company.
Attorney: “Is the Atlantic Coast Pipeline going to be extended past Lumberton into South Carolina?”
Farrell: “I don’t know.”
SCE&G customers who want their money back from the failed V.C. Summer project have been skeptical of Dominion Energy because of the company’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a project that’s already set to run through Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.
During the proceedings, attorneys asked Farrell about Dominion’s plans for building facilities in this area.
Attorney: “Is that something that you have in mind? To build another 2000 plus mega-watts of combined cycle natural gas capacity in South Carolina.”
Farrell: “We’ve made not plans…we don’t own the company.”
In essence, Dominion Energy reps say one of their plans offers lower rates over 20 years. The other offers an average of $1,000 rate credit to customers up front that’s been advertised as a refund. However, that $1,000 is on average, which means some folks may get less.
Attorney: “If customers wanted to obtain this $1000 refund, would they be required to waive any rights to initiate or participate in a class action to receive that refund?”
Robert Blue, Dominion Executive VP: “I don’t know the answer to that.”
As this hearing pushes forward, Dominion’s CEO continues to reiterate that he wants to move forward and keep the company as transparent as possible.
“We owe our customers,” Farrell said. “We don’t just say our values. We live our values.”
This executive panel took the stand later in the day, so they’ll be back Friday morning for more questioning.
Commissioners are hoping to have this wrapped up and come to a decision within the next few weeks.
