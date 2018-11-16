Dorchester Co. deputies holding checkpoints in Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A heads up for anyone driving through Dorchester County Friday night.
The sheriff’s office will be conducting two public safety checkpoints in Summerville.
The first starting at 7 p.m. on Savannah Round off Old Trolley Road.
The second at 8 p.m. at Crestwood Drive and East Edgefield Drive.
At these checkpoints, drivers will be asked to show their driver’s license and will be checked for driving under the influence, seatbelt use and any other violations that may be visible to deputies.
