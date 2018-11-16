Spirit Awards heap noms on 'Eighth Grade,' 'First Reformed'

With many of this year's major Oscar contenders being bigger-budget studio releases like "A Star Is Born" and "Black Panther," the Spirits threw their support behind a more idiosyncratic array of independent films from both veteran and first-time filmmakers. The leading nominee was a directorial debut that has collected all of $66,000 at the box office: Jeremiah Zagar's "We the Animals." The film, a lushly poetic story of three biracial brothers, received a leading five nominations including best first feature and the "someone to watch" award.