Emails accuse officers of leaking new Goose Creek chief’s name to media

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Just-released internal emails accuse someone in the Goose Creek Police Department of leaking the name of the city’s new chief to Live 5 News the day before her hiring became official.
Goose Creek City Council on Tuesday night voted to give the job to Dekalb County Sheriff’s Major LJ Roscoe.
The chain of emails began after the story broke on Monday that Roscoe would be offered the chief’s job.
Goose Creek City Administrator Jake Broom sent an email to the mayor and city council members. Broom made it clear he wanted to know how Live 5 News found out Roscoe would be hired.
“I’m not sure who leaked this but I’d imagine it’s someone in the police department,” Broom wrote.
On Wednesday, we reported Roscoe's training and employment record showed that the Georgia Peace Officers and Training Council recommended in 2016 that her law enforcement certification be revoked.
Her record shows that three years earlier Roscoe was one of several officers training jail recruits. Video obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows one recruit who was forced to wear a pink shirt and hat during the physical training.
The recruit died during a mile-and-a-half run.
Initially the medical examiner ruled the death natural because the recruit had a pre-existing heart problem. The medical examiner later changed that ruling to undetermined because of the physical demands made on the recruit.
The day after our report, Goose Creek Police Lt. Tom Hill sent an email to Broom, apologizing for not discovering WSB’s original article during his background investigation on Roscoe.
Hill said there was a lot of information out there on Roscoe. He wrote, “I wanted to give you all of the relevant information, but that article eluded me.”
Broom wrote back to Hill saying he was aware of the article and the situation and “that she explained to me long ago to my satisfaction.”
Broom, alluding to the recruit who died, also said of the medical examiner’s report, he “could have suffered the same fate taking a brisk walk on a level surface.” The administrator added, “But that doesn’t get TV viewers or Facebook likes.”
Roscoe is appealing the recommendation to revoke her police certification in Georgia. A judge is scheduled to hear the appeal in the next few weeks.
Roscoe is scheduled to start her new job in Goose Creek in January.
Her salary will be $115,000 per year.
