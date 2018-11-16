Field announced for 2019 Charleston Classic

The Charleston Classic announced the eight-team field for the 2019 tournament to be held Nov. 14, 15 and 17, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The field will include UConn, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Missouri State, Penn State, Saint Joseph’s, Towson and Xavier.
Four of the eight teams in the field made the postseason in 2018. Xavier (No. 1 seed), Miami, Fla. (No. 6 seed) and Florida (No. 6 seed) all made the NCAA Tournament. Penn State won the National Invitation Tournament.
“Fans can secure up to a $25 discount on all-tournament tickets now by signing up for an exclusive discounted pre-sale on www.charlestonclassic.com. Those who sign up between now and Sunday, November 25 will receive first access to purchase tickets at a discount before they go on sale to the general public in July.”
Temple won the 2017 Charleston Classic. Previous winners include Villanova (2016), Virginia (2015) and Miami,(Fla.) in 2014.