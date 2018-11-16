Hurricane Florence damage cost about half of initial estimates

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said in a letter on Friday the cost of damages from Hurricane Florence totals about half as much as officials originally predicted.
According to McMaster’s letter, Florence caused an estimated $607 million in South Carolina.
On Sept. 20, after the storm had passed, officials estimated Florence caused about $1 billion statewide.
“These estimates are lower than the September 20, 2018, preliminary damage estimates,” McMaster wrote in his letter. “They are based on actual damages reported and on-the-ground disaster recovery assessments that were conducted by federal, state and local officials following the hurricane and the subsequent flooding events.”
More than two thousand houses were damaged by floodwater in northern South Carolina counties, according to data from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery office.
Most of the damage occurred in Horry County.
McMaster’s new letter requesting federal funding to help with recovery efforts estimates the storm caused about $125 million in agricultural damage.
He is also requesting $111 million for flood insurance costs.
“Sadly, some are dealing with the startling prospect of total home loss and the inability to afford replacement,” McMaster wrote. “Damage to critical public infrastructure like roads, bridges, water and sewer equipment, utilities, parks, as well as small businesses and farming has also been reported in these counties.”
