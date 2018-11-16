Man charged with murder in early-November North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in North Charleston that happened in early November.
Javion Omar Mazyck is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a fatal shooting on Nov. 4.
Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Rivers Avenue and Target Street shortly before 10 p.m. that night where they found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
A female with the victim was also grazed by a gunshot, Pryor said.
