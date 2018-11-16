New Orleans man indicted in killing of Charleston Black Lives Matter activist

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A New Orleans man has been formally indicted in the shooting death of Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin Moye.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, led by Leon Cannizzaro, secured a second-degree murder indictment against 27-year-old Roosevelt Iglus. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation. Iglus was previously arrested in July in connection with the crime.
Iglus faces a mandatory lifetime sentence on the murder charge if convicted. A judge also raised his bond from $355,000 to $600,000 after the indictment was read.
On Feb. 6, Moye was found in the 2200 block of Bienville Street in New Orleans and died of a gunshot wound, according to New Orleans Coroner’s spokesman Jason Melancon. The death was ruled a homicide.
Police found a blood trail that extended across several streets and bullet fragments in the 1900 block of Bienville Street, about three blocks away from where Moye was found lying on the sidewalk and asking for help, an incident report stated.
Moye gained national attention in 2017 when he jumped a barricade outside the Sottile Theatre to try and take away a Confederate Flag from another man outside a lecture given by Bree Newsome. Newsome climbed a 30-foot flagpole and temporarily removed the South Carolina State House’s Confederate flag in 2015.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.